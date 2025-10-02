Company Directory
Sberbank
Sberbank Data Science Manager Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Data Science Manager compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank totals RUB 6.45M per year for L12. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 7.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Data Science Manager sa Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na RUB 11,531,737. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Sberbank para sa Data Science Manager role in Moscow Metro Area ay RUB 7,411,025.

