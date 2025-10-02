Company Directory
Sberbank
Sberbank Data Analyst Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Data Analyst compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.57M per year for L7 to RUB 4.94M per year for L11. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 2.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.57M
RUB 1.34M
RUB 117K
RUB 117K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 3.44M
RUB 2.94M
RUB 0
RUB 495K
L10
RUB 2.98M
RUB 2.69M
RUB 0
RUB 288K
View 4 More Levels
RUB 13.36M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

Other Resources