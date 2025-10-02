Data Analyst compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.57M per year for L7 to RUB 4.94M per year for L11. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 2.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.57M
RUB 1.34M
RUB 117K
RUB 117K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 3.44M
RUB 2.94M
RUB 0
RUB 495K
L10
RUB 2.98M
RUB 2.69M
RUB 0
RUB 288K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
