Sberbank
Sberbank Data Analyst Salaries

Data Analyst compensation in Russia at Sberbank ranges from $RUB 1.74M per year to $RUB 4.05M. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB 3.23M
RUB 2.86M
RUB 0
RUB 369K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Sberbank in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 4,051,989. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Data Analyst role in Russia is RUB 2,528,312.

Other Resources