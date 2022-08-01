Company Directory
Say Design
    Say Design has been a leading innovator of digital media, experiential design and games since 1990. We have an incredible team with vast experience in Entertainment, Education and Experiential / Theme Park Design. Our passion is fueled by our desire to push envelopes and ultimately the end-user experience. We are adept at creating virtual and hybrid dream teams tailored for each project as we do not believe one team can ever perfectly map to the diverse challenges each project presents. Our network of top talent internationally has been building for a quarter of a century and we have the ability to identify and assemble these award winning dream teams to great effect.

    http://www.saydesign.com
    1990
    45
    $1M-$10M
