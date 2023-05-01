← Company Directory
SAXX Underwear
    • About

    SAXX is a company that revolutionized underwear 10 years ago with the creation of the BallPark Pouch™. The founder, Trent Kitsch, was inspired by a fishing trip where he needed a better way to protect his package from chafing. Today, SAXX focuses on creating game-changing, next-level apparel that allows for free movement and feels barely there. The company has experienced rapid growth and is popular among professional athletes, with over 2,000 retailers across North America, Japan, Australia, and Europe.

    saxxunderwear.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

