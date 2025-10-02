Company Directory
Savills
Savills Data Analyst Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Data Analyst compensation in Greater London Area package at Savills totals £42.9K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Savills
Data Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£42.9K
Level
Senior Data Andy
Base
£42.9K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Savills?

£121K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Savills in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £48,483. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Savills for the Data Analyst role in Greater London Area is £48,030.

Other Resources