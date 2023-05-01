← Company Directory
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty Salaries

Savage X Fenty's median salary is $201,000 for a Data Scientist . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Savage X Fenty. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Savage X Fenty is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Savage X Fenty is $201,000.

