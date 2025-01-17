← Company Directory
Satellogic
Satellogic Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Argentina at Satellogic ranges from ARS 41.34M to ARS 57.58M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Satellogic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 44.29M - ARS 52.17M
Uruguay
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 41.34MARS 44.29MARS 52.17MARS 57.58M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Satellogic?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Satellogic in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 57,582,827. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Satellogic for the Technical Program Manager role in Argentina is ARS 41,341,517.

Other Resources