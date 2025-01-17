← Company Directory
Satellogic
Satellogic Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Uruguay at Satellogic ranges from UYU 847K to UYU 1.16M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Satellogic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UYU 918K - UYU 1.09M
Uruguay
Common Range
Possible Range
UYU 847KUYU 918KUYU 1.09MUYU 1.16M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Satellogic?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Satellogic in Uruguay sits at a yearly total compensation of UYU 1,159,945. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Satellogic for the Project Manager role in Uruguay is UYU 847,264.

