← Company Directory
Satellogic
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Satellogic Salaries

Satellogic's salary ranges from $23,880 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Uruguay at the low-end to $49,090 for a Technical Program Manager in Argentina at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Satellogic. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Project Manager
$23.9K
Technical Program Manager
$49.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Satellogic is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $49,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Satellogic is $36,485.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Satellogic

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources