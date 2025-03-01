Software Engineer compensation in United States at SAS Software ranges from $91.7K per year for Associate Software Developer to $205K per year for Principal Software Developer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAS Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Developer
$91.7K
$87.5K
$0
$4.2K
Senior Associate Software Developer
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.7K
Software Developer
$127K
$118K
$0
$8.9K
Senior Software Developer
$155K
$147K
$0
$7.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
