SAS Software
SAS Software Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in United States package at SAS Software totals $149K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAS Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
SAS Software
Technical Consultant
Washington, DC
Total per year
$149K
Level
Senior
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14K
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at SAS Software?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at SAS Software in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAS Software for the Management Consultant role in United States is $135,000.

