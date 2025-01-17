← Company Directory
Sary
Sary Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Saudi Arabia at Sary ranges from SAR 166K to SAR 242K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sary's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SAR 191K - SAR 218K
Saudi Arabia
Common Range
Possible Range
SAR 166KSAR 191KSAR 218KSAR 242K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sary?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sary in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 242,201. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sary for the Software Engineer role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 166,256.

