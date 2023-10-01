← Company Directory
Sargento Foods
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sargento Foods Salaries

Sargento Foods's median salary is $160,800 for a Solution Architect . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sargento Foods. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Solution Architect
$161K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sargento Foods is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sargento Foods is $160,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sargento Foods

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources