Sardine Salaries

Sardine's salary ranges from $169,498 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $184,196 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sardine. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$184K
Sales
$169K
Software Engineer
$178K

FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Sardine är Datavetare at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $184,196. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Sardine är $178,158.

