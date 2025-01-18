← Company Directory
SAP
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Data Architect

  • United States

SAP Data Architect Salaries in United States

Data Architect compensation in United States at SAP ranges from $137K per year for T2 to $195K per year for T3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
Associate Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Architect
$137K
$119K
$9.6K
$8.5K
T3
Senior Architect
$195K
$164K
$21.3K
$9.8K
T4
Principal Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at SAP in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of €221,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP for the Data Architect role in United States is €146,165.

