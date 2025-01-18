SAP Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at SAP ranges from ₹2.46M per year for T2 to ₹2.71M per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.31M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus T1 Associate Developer (Entry Level) ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- T2 Developer ₹2.46M ₹2.22M ₹151K ₹93.6K T3 Senior Developer ₹2.71M ₹2.54M ₹169K ₹0 T4 Development Expert ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.4 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.4 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.40 % annually ) 20 % YR 1 40 % YR 2 40 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st -year ( 20.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 40.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 40.00 % annually ) 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 34 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

34 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.50 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at SAP ?

