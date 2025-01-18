← Company Directory
SAP
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

SAP Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at SAP ranges from $130K per year for T1 to $212K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
Associate Developer(Entry Level)
$130K
$119K
$0
$10.8K
T2
Developer
$159K
$148K
$5K
$6.3K
T3
Senior Developer
$175K
$147K
$16.9K
$11.7K
T4
Development Expert
$212K
$171K
$14.5K
$26.5K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at SAP in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹18,380,647. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is ₹13,366,195.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SAP

Related Companies

  • PTC
  • Varian Medical Systems
  • Visa
  • Citrix
  • HPE
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources