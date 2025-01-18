Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Rhein-Neckar-Kreis District at SAP ranges from €59.3K per year for T1 to €119K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Rhein-Neckar-Kreis District package totals €74.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
€59.1K
€55.4K
€1.8K
€1.9K
T2
€72K
€64.6K
€4.7K
€2.7K
T3
€82.8K
€73.8K
€4.5K
€4.4K
T4
€119K
€93.8K
€14.1K
€10.9K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)
20%
YR 1
40%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
