SAP
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • DevOps Engineer

  • Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

SAP DevOps Engineer Salaries in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

DevOps Engineer compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area at SAP totals ₪424K per year for T2. The median yearly compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area package totals ₪436K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
Associate Developer(Entry Level)
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
T2
Developer
₪424K
₪354K
₪39.5K
₪30.9K
T3
Senior Developer
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
T4
Development Expert
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at SAP in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹14,462,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP for the DevOps Engineer role in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area is ₹10,184,511.

