UX Designer compensation in India at SAP ranges from ₹2.93M per year for T2 to ₹4.98M per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.42M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
₹2.93M
₹2.73M
₹40.8K
₹166K
T3
₹4.98M
₹4.52M
₹331K
₹127K
T4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)