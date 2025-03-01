← Company Directory
SAP
SAP Accountant Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 13.25M - HUF 15.7M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 11.67MHUF 13.25MHUF 15.7MHUF 16.57M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at SAP in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 16,566,366. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP for the Accountant role in Hungary is HUF 11,668,484.

