SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shock wave technology company that develops and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine. Their products activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses to help the body heal and regenerate tissue. Their lead product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. They also offer other products for wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.