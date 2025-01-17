← Company Directory
Santander UK
Santander UK Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Santander UK totals £80.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Santander UK's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Santander UK
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£80.2K
Level
-
Base
£66K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£14.1K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Santander UK?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Santander UK in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £151,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Santander UK for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £69,634.

