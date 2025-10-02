Company Directory
Santander Bank
The median Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package at Santander Bank totals PLN 191K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Santander Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Santander Bank
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per year
PLN 191K
Level
L2
Base
PLN 191K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Santander Bank?

PLN 600K

Other Resources