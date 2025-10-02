Company Directory
Santander Bank
Santander Bank Software Engineer Salaries in Poland

The median Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at Santander Bank totals PLN 194K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Santander Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Santander Bank
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Wroclaw, DS, Poland
Total per year
PLN 194K
Level
Mid Level
Base
PLN 194K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Santander Bank?

PLN 600K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Santander Bank in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 384,397. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Santander Bank for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 190,903.

Other Resources