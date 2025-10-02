Company Directory
Santander Bank
Santander Bank Data Scientist Salaries in Brazil

The median Data Scientist compensation in Brazil package at Santander Bank totals R$203K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Santander Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Santander Bank
Data Scientist
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$203K
Level
Mid
Base
R$122K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$81.3K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Santander Bank?

R$880K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Santander Bank in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$241,059. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Santander Bank for the Data Scientist role in Brazil is R$222,722.

Other Resources