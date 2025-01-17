← Company Directory
Sanofi
Sanofi Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Russia at Sanofi ranges from RUB 7.14M to RUB 9.78M per year.

Average Total Compensation

RUB 7.74M - RUB 9.18M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 7.14MRUB 7.74MRUB 9.18MRUB 9.78M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sanofi?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Sanofi in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 9,776,942. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi for the Project Manager role in Russia is RUB 7,141,419.

