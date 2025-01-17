← Company Directory
Sanofi
  Salaries
  Marketing

  All Marketing Salaries

Sanofi Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Czech Republic at Sanofi ranges from CZK 702K to CZK 981K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sanofi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 761K - CZK 922K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 702KCZK 761KCZK 922KCZK 981K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sanofi?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Sanofi in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 980,728. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi for the Marketing role in Czech Republic is CZK 701,727.

Other Resources