Sanofi Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Sanofi totals CA$108K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sanofi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sanofi
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$108K
Level
L2-1
Base
CA$98.2K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.1K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Sanofi?

CA$225K

Latest Salary Submissions
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sanofi in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$132,169. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi for the Data Scientist role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$108,282.

Other Resources