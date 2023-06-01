Sanguine Biosciences is a company that specializes in in-home specimen collection and direct-to-patient recruitment for clinical research studies. They have a community of over 30,000 highly engaged patient members and have completed over 600 pre-clinical and clinical condition-specific research studies. They have been cited in over 80 scientific publications and have received a grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a direct-to-patient electronic patient data aggregation platform. They have also been featured in various news sources.