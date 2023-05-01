Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops and distributes voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. They offer various solutions such as Switchvox, Switchvox Cloud, SIP Trunking, PBXact Cloud, Asterisk, FreePBX, FAXStation, desk phones, DECT phones, headsets, VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony cards, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.