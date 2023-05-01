← Company Directory
Sangoma Technologies
    About

    Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops and distributes voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. They offer various solutions such as Switchvox, Switchvox Cloud, SIP Trunking, PBXact Cloud, Asterisk, FreePBX, FAXStation, desk phones, DECT phones, headsets, VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony cards, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

    http://www.sangoma.com
    Website
    1984
    Year Founded
    726
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources