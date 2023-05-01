Sangamo Therapeutics is a biotech company that develops genomic medicines using gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. Its technology platform includes zinc finger protein (ZFP) for modifying DNA sequences and increasing or decreasing gene expression. The company is developing treatments for hemophilia A, Fabry disease, sickle cell disease, cancer, tauopathies, and synucleinopathies. It has partnerships with Biogen, Kite Pharma, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, and others. Sangamo Therapeutics was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.