Company Directory
Sangamo Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Sangamo Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sangamo Therapeutics is a biotech company that develops genomic medicines using gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. Its technology platform includes zinc finger protein (ZFP) for modifying DNA sequences and increasing or decreasing gene expression. The company is developing treatments for hemophilia A, Fabry disease, sickle cell disease, cancer, tauopathies, and synucleinopathies. It has partnerships with Biogen, Kite Pharma, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, and others. Sangamo Therapeutics was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

    http://www.sangamo.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    431
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Sangamo Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Square
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources