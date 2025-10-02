Software Engineer compensation in United States at S&P Global ranges from $125K per year for L8 to $284K per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
$125K
$117K
$1.4K
$6.9K
L9
$104K
$95.5K
$286
$8.6K
L10
$125K
$115K
$0
$9.4K
L11
$163K
$146K
$0
$16.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)