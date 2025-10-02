Company Directory
S&P Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

S&P Global Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at S&P Global ranges from CA$78.3K per year for L8 to CA$105K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$92.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
Software Developer I(Entry Level)
CA$78.3K
CA$76.2K
CA$0
CA$2.1K
L9
Software Developer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L10
Software Developer II
CA$105K
CA$100K
CA$0
CA$4.4K
L11
Lead Software Developer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at S&P Global in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$121,024. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$91,090.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for S&P Global

Related Companies

  • Envestnet
  • Affirma
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Alkami
  • Enova International
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources