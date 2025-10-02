Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at S&P Global ranges from CA$78.3K per year for L8 to CA$105K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$92.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
CA$78.3K
CA$76.2K
CA$0
CA$2.1K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L10
CA$105K
CA$100K
CA$0
CA$4.4K
L11
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)