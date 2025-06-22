← Company Directory
S&P Global
S&P Global Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in India at S&P Global ranges from ₹3.83M to ₹5.23M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.1M - ₹4.96M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.83M₹4.1M₹4.96M₹5.23M
Common Range
Possible Range

₹13.72M

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at S&P Global in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,230,989. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Program Manager role in India is ₹3,833,052.

Other Resources