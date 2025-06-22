← Company Directory
S&P Global
S&P Global Financial Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

€53.7K - €61.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€47.4K€53.7K€61.1K€67.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

€146K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at S&P Global in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €67,403. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Financial Analyst role in France is €47,411.

