S&P Global Data Scientist Salaries in India

Data Scientist compensation in India at S&P Global ranges from ₹838K per year for L8 to ₹1.92M per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L8 Data Scientist I ₹838K ₹838K ₹0 ₹0 L9 Data Scientist II ₹2.38M ₹2.2M ₹0 ₹189K L10 Data Scientist III ₹1.92M ₹1.84M ₹0 ₹86.4K L11 Lead Data Scientist ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

