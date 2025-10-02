Company Directory
S&P Global
S&P Global Data Analyst Salaries in New York City Area

Last updated: 10/2/2025

$160K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at S&P Global in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $100,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Data Analyst role in New York City Area is $80,000.

