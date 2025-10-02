Company Directory
Sandia National Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

  • Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Sandia National Labs Technical Program Manager Salaries in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Technical Program Manager compensation in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area at Sandia National Labs totals $205K per year for Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. The median yearly compensation in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sandia National Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sandia National Labs?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $209,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sandia National Labs for the Technical Program Manager role in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area is $200,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sandia National Labs

Related Companies

  • Edgenuity
  • Khan Academy
  • Academia
  • MIT Lincoln Laboratory
  • StrongMind
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources