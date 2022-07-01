Company Directory
    Sandia Area Federal Credit Union is the state’s fifth largest credit union with locations in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe. We are a member-owned financial co-op that is federally insured by NCUA. We extend membership to people and organizations who embrace the values of Permaculture, or live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in the city of Rio Rancho, or Bernalillo, Cibola, Torrance, or Valencia county. Our members have access to nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide, state-of-the-art Mobile and Online Banking, and protection when using debit cards through EMV chip technology. Sandia Area offers complete banking solutions for all your business needs – regardless of the size. Whether you're a sole proprietor, a non-profit, or large enterprise organization, Sandia Area offers Better Business Banking solutions, an exceptional member experience, and local, personalized service you can’t find anywhere else. Partner with Sandia Area to achieve your business objectives, and start growing with a credit union who understands local business.Looking for a long-term career that offers professional advancement and growth? Join Sandia Area Federal Credit Union. Our employee benefit package includes comprehensive medical, dental, and vision, a 401(k) with employer match, a defined benefit pension plan, paid federal holidays, paid vacation, paid birthday leave, paid sick leave, and competitive salaries and incentives. Visit sandia.org/careers to view our current openings. We are committed to improving the well-being of our members, our community, and our environment. We actively contribute donations and sponsorship's to nonprofits that align with our 4 pillars of community support, including: Community Outreach, Environment and Permaculture, Education and STEAM, and military members and their families.

    sandia.org
    Website
    1956
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources