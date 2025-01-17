← Company Directory
S&C Electric
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

S&C Electric Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in United States at S&C Electric ranges from $102K to $143K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&C Electric's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$111K - $134K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$102K$111K$134K$143K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Mechanical Engineer submissions at S&C Electric to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at S&C Electric?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at S&C Electric in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $142,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&C Electric for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $102,090.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for S&C Electric

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • Google
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources