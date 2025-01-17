← Company Directory
S&C Electric
S&C Electric Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Canada at S&C Electric ranges from CA$80.2K to CA$112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&C Electric's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$85.9K - CA$101K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$80.2KCA$85.9KCA$101KCA$112K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at S&C Electric?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at S&C Electric in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$111,691. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&C Electric for the Hardware Engineer role in Canada is CA$80,189.

