Sanctuary AI
Sanctuary AI Salaries

Sanctuary AI's salary ranges from $63,766 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $170,811 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sanctuary AI. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $95.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$63.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sanctuary AI is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,811. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanctuary AI is $95,623.

