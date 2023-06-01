Sanara MedTech Inc. is a Texas-based company that develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to healthcare facilities in the United States. Their products include surgical collagen powder and gel, antimicrobial skin and wound cleanser, wound gel, and irrigation solution, as well as hydrolyzed collagen powder and gel for wound management. They also develop advanced wound care devices such as extracellular matrix sheets and amnion tissue sheets. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name in May 2019.