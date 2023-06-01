Company Directory
Sanara MedTech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Sanara MedTech that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sanara MedTech Inc. is a Texas-based company that develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to healthcare facilities in the United States. Their products include surgical collagen powder and gel, antimicrobial skin and wound cleanser, wound gel, and irrigation solution, as well as hydrolyzed collagen powder and gel for wound management. They also develop advanced wound care devices such as extracellular matrix sheets and amnion tissue sheets. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name in May 2019.

    https://sanaramedtech.com
    Website
    1982
    Year Founded
    63
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Sanara MedTech

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Apple
    • Square
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources