Sana Labs
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Sana Labs Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Sweden at Sana Labs ranges from SEK 767K to SEK 1.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sana Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 831K - SEK 1.01M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 767KSEK 831KSEK 1.01MSEK 1.07M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sana Labs?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sana Labs in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,071,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sana Labs for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 766,541.

