San Diego Gas & Electric
San Diego Gas & Electric Salaries

San Diego Gas & Electric's salary ranges from $95,978 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $177,110 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of San Diego Gas & Electric. Last updated: 7/19/2025

Marketing
Product Manager
Project Manager
Software Engineer
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at San Diego Gas & Electric is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at San Diego Gas & Electric is $129,645.

