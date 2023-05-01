San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is located 15 minutes north of downtown and offers nonstop service to over 40 destinations across 13 airlines, including JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines. The airport is expanding with three additional gates and a future Terminal C to be completed by Spring 2028, as well as additional parking garages and airfield improvements. SAT broke its passenger record in 2019 with over 10M people flying in and out of its facilities and continues to outpace the national average in terms of recovery.