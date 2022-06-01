Company Directory
Sammons Financial Group Companies
Sammons Financial Group Companies Salaries

Sammons Financial Group Companies's salary ranges from $87,797 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in United Kingdom at the low-end to $244,020 for a Actuary in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Actuary
$244K
Management Consultant
$148K

Recruiter
$87.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sammons Financial Group Companies is Actuary at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sammons Financial Group Companies is $138,950.

