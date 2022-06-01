Sammons® Financial Group Companies (collectively, Sammons Financial Group) provide today’s most sought after life insurance, annuity, and retirement products. At Sammons Financial Group, we hire people who think like owners because we are a privately held company owned by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We own our unique values-based culture, we own our spirit of excellence, and we own our responsibility to the communities in which we live and work. Our work environment is deeply rooted in respect, openness, integrity, and accountability, and we enjoy a benefits program that truly enhances our quality of life.